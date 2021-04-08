County hires architects for former Cushing building

Leavenworth County commissioners have given the green light to hiring an architectural firm for design work for the former Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital building.

The Leavenworth hospital closed in October, and the building was donated to the county government.

Earlier this year, county officials issued a request for qualifications to architectural firms for design work for changes to the interior of the building to meet the county’s needs.

Aaron Yoakam, buildings and grounds director, told commissioners Wednesday that a committee reviewed the responses and selected the Kansas City, Missouri, firm of ACI Boland Architects.

“They have 40-plus projects in the Cushing building itself over the last 15 years,” Yoakam said.

Yoakam said he believes the firm has the ability to hit the ground running.

He said the firm will first focus on the first floor of the building and designing space for the Council On Aging.

The Council On Aging currently operates out of building that is leased by the county.

Commissioners voted unanimously to hire ACI Boland Architects for design work at the Cushing building for the Council On Aging and other county entities.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said representatives of ACI Boland will meet with staff of the Council On Aging.

He said county officials will schedule meetings between representatives of the firm and outside agencies that have expressed interest in using space at the former hospital building.

According to Yoakam, it is unclear how much the architectural firm will charge for its services. The money paid to the firm will be based on a fee schedule as well as a percentage of the total cost of the resulting remodeling project.

Also Wednesday, county commissioners approved contracts with NetStandard for vital information technology managed services and strategic advisory services.

Larry Malbrough, director of the county’s Information Systems department, said services provided by the company will include monitoring of devices for problems and help with implementation of future projects.

Commissioners approved two contracts with the company. Malbrough estimated the total cost for the first year of the company’s services will be $90,120.

But Loughry said the services could end up costing more because the fees from one of the contracts is based on the number of enrolled devices. And additional devices may be included.

Commissioners voted to allow up to $100,000 for the services.

Malbrough said the expenses for these services are not budgeted.

“I have no funds for these,” he said.

Loughry said these services may be paid for with money provided to the county as a result of a recent federal stimulus bill. He anticipates the money will be available within 30 days.

