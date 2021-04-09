LCDC director discusses status of business project

Local economic development officials announced last month that an additional business would be moving to business park in Leavenworth. But the director of the Leavenworth County Development Corporation said there is still work to do related to the project.

“We haven’t sold the lot yet,” said Steve Jack, executive director of LCDC.

His comments came Thursday during a monthly meeting of the LCDC Board of Directors.

The announcement about plans for Modern Advanced Print Solutions to move to Leavenworth came last month when the Leavenworth County Port Authority board voted to sell land at the Gary Carlson Business Park for the project.

Jack has said officials with MAPS plan to construct a 10,000 square-foot building at the Gary Carlson Business Park. He said this should bring 21 jobs to the community.

MAPS currently is located in Lenexa.

Located at 13th Street and Eisenhower Road, the Gary Carlson Business Park is owned by the Port Authority, which is a partner agency of LCDC. The park already has several business tenants.

Port Authority board members voted last month to sell a three-acre lot at the business park to serve as the new location for MAPS.

Jack said Thursday that title work is being completed for the property. He also said soil analysis is being completed for the site.

During Thursday’s meeting, Jack briefly reviewed a couple of leads for companies that also are interested in the Gary Carlson Business Park.

At this point, information about possible financial incentives is being shared with the companies.

As is LCDC practice, the companies were not referred to by name. Instead, Jack used project names.

Project Anna involves what Jack referred to as a light industrial operation. Project Ozark involves a metal fabrication business.

Also located off of Eisenhower Road, the newer Leavenworth Business and Technology Park is owned by the city of Leavenworth.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR