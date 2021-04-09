Wollman pool to offer free passes

John Richmeier/Leavenworth Times

After being closed last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wollman Aquatic Center is scheduled to be open for its normal summer season this year. And free passes are being offered to Leavenworth residents.

Parks and Recreation Director Steve Grant said the free passes can last all summer. But people need to register for them in advance.

Grant said online registration for the free passes will open Monday morning on the city’s website, www.leavenworthks.org.

“All of the information they need to register will be there for them,” he said.

Registration ends May 23.

“After May 23, there will be no more free passes,” Grant said.

Wollman Aquatic Center will open for the season May 31, which is Memorial Day. It will close for the season Sept. 6, which is Labor Day.

Wollman Aquatic Center is located in Wollman Park, 1300 Shawnee St.

Grant said the free passes will be available to residents of Leavenworth and Fort Leavenworth, which lies within the city’s boundaries.

“We will verify their residency,” he said.

After people have registered, the free passes will be available for pick-up at the Riverfront Community Center.

Grant said the free passes will come in the form of punch cards, each of which can be used 30 times. Once a punch card has been used up, it can be turned in for a new one. This will allow the user to continue to enjoy free entry to the aquatic center during the 2021 season.

However, Grant said the city will not replace lost punch cards.

City Manager Paul Kramer estimates the city will lose about $100,000 in revenue by offering the free passes. He said there is money in the city’s general fund that can be used to cover the lost revenue.

