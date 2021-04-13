County stops using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Leavenworth County Health Department has ceased offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Health Department will continue to administer the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna.

The announcement that the Health Department has stopped offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice comes after doctors with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a joint statement Tuesday recommending “a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution.”

The recommendation was made following reports of six women in the United States developing a “rare and severe type of blood clot” after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the joint statement.

Following the release of the joint statement, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was being paused in the state.

The Leavenworth County Health Department began offering the vaccine during a clinic last week. And Health Department officials had announced the vaccine would be offered again during a vaccination clinic planned for Thursday.

Health Department officials plan to still have the walk-in clinic Thursday. But they will be offering only the Moderna vaccine.

The Moderna vaccine requires two shots over about a one-month period. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.

According to the joint statement from the CDC and FDA, more than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States as of Monday.

The six cases of the rare blood clot involved women who were between the ages of 18 and 48. The symptoms of the blood clot occurred between six and 13 days after they received the vaccine.

CDC officials planned to convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices today to review these cases and assess their potential significance. The FDA also is investigating the cases.

It is recommended people contact their health care providers if they develop severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In a weekly update released Monday, the Leavenworth County Health Department reported 28 new community cases of the coronavirus in the county.

Health Department officials also reported that one case of the virus that previously was recorded at the Lansing Correctional Facility has been transferred to another area outside of the county. This change impacts the total number of positive cases recorded for Leavenworth County.

A total of 6,753 cases of the virus have been reported in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications from the virus.

Walk-in vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents who are at least 18 years old.

People can go to the clinic to receive their first doses of the Moderna vaccine. People also can go to the clinic to receive their scheduled second doses of the vaccine.

Walk-in vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to Leavenworth County residents who are at least 18 years old.

People can go to the clinic to receive their first doses of the Moderna vaccine. People also can go to the clinic to receive their scheduled second doses of the vaccine.