Trial scheduled in school rape case

The Leavenworth Times

The case of a former Pleasant Ridge High School student accused of committing a sexual assault on the school grounds is set to go to trial in November, according to court records.

The 17-year-old defendant is charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping. The crimes are alleged to have occurred Feb. 28, 2020, at the high school.

The defendant is accused of raping a female student after carrying her from a parking lot to another area of the school grounds.

The defendant is being prosecuted as an adult. But the Times is withholding his name because he is under 18 years of age.

The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 1 in Leavenworth County District Court. Five days will be set aside for the trial, according to court records.

The trial date was set when the defendant appeared in court Friday for his arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge set bond at $100,000.

The defendant remained in custody Tuesday at the Leavenworth County Jail, according to a website for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.