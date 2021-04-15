Three arrested following shooting death of boy

A man and two juveniles were arrested following a shooting outside of a Leavenworth pharmacy that resulted in the death of a 12-year-old boy, the police chief said.

The suspects were arrested for allegations of first-degree murder and aggravated endangering a child.

The investigation began after the Leavenworth Police Department received multiple 911 calls around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday regarding a shooting at the Kare Pharmacy, 2500 S. Fourth St.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said none of the participants of the shooting were still at the scene when officers arrived.

"But there was evidence of a shooting," Kitchens said.

He said officers found a number of shell casings in the parking lot.

About one hour later, the Leavenworth Police Department received a call from a member of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department regarding a family who arrived a Children's Mercy Hospital with a 12-year-old boy who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Kitchens said the boy was pronounced dead. The boy's name has not been released.

Kitchens said investigators were able to confirm the shooting in Leavenworth was associated with the boy at Children's Mercy Hospital, which is located in Kansas City, Missouri.

"We were able to identify three suspects," Kitchens said.

At about 1 a.m. today, police believed they had located the suspects, a 25-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, and their vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of South 12th Street.

The suspects were believed to be inside the house.

Kitchens said officers surrounded the home. The suspects were peacefully taken into custody by members of the Leavenworth Police Department's Special Weapons And Tactics Team.

"We recovered a number of firearms at the house," Kitchens said.

The suspects' vehicle was impounded by the Police Department.

Kitchens said the three suspects were taken to the Justice Center in Leavenworth where they were arrested.

The chief said the two juveniles were transported to a detention center in Wyandotte County. Leavenworth County no longer operates a juvenile detention center.

The adult suspect was booked into the Leavenworth County Jail.

"We have an incredible amount of work to do," Kitchens said this morning.

Kitchens said the focus of the investigation is now on the purpose of the meeting in the pharmacy parking lot.

Police believe the suspects, who are from Leavenworth, arrived in one vehicle. The victim, who was from Kansas City, Missouri, arrived in another vehicle with relatives.

"At some point, the suspects opened fire on the car," Kitchens alleged.

Kitchens said a vehicle that was traveling on Fourth Street at the time of the shooting also was struck by a bullet. No one in this vehicle was injured.

The vehicle that was used to drive the victim to Children's Mercy Hospital was impounded by the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

Kitchens said investigators will be briefing staff from the County Attorney's Office about the case today.

