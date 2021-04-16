Attorney seeks to quash subpoena in capital murder case

An attorney is seeking to quash a subpoena that was issued in the case of a man facing a capital murder charge in Leavenworth County.

The subpoena was issued in the case of Donald R. Jackson Jr.

Jackson, 40, is charged with capital murder for allegedly killing his two sons, ages 12 and 14. The bodies of the boys were found Oct. 24 at a residence on Hillside Road near Lansing.

The two boys had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit prepared in the case.

Local attorney Kevin Reardon has filed a motion seeking to quash a subpoena that was issued by one of Jackson’s lawyers.

Reardon serves as child custody investigator for Leavenworth County.

According to the motion, the subpoena is seeking a report and other documents Reardon created in his capacity as a child custody investigator in a 2019 case. Reardon argues he was ordered to keep those documents confidential.

Jeffrey Dazey, one of Jackson’s attorneys, said in court Wednesday that he had been unable to resolve the issue with Reardon. Dazey requested to have a hearing on the matter.

Dazey asked to have about 30 days so the attorneys for Jackson can prepare a written response to Reardon’s motion.

Reardon was unavailable to participate in Wednesday’s hearing, which was conducted using the Zoom online videoconferencing service.

Zoom is being used for many Leavenworth County District Court proceedings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant County Attorney Shawn Boyd noted Wednesday that a status hearing is scheduled for Jackson’s case on May 20.

Dazey said Jackson’s legal team can take up the motion at that time.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman said he hopes Reardon will be available for the May 20 hearing.

Jackson remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR