Shooting victim's name released

The Leavenworth Police Department has released the name of the boy who was fatally shot Wednesday evening outside of a local pharmacy.

The murder victim has been identified as Brian Henderson Jr, 12, Kansas City, Missouri.

Henderson reportedly was shot around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Kare Pharmacy, 2500 S. Fourth St.

Relatives reportedly drove the boy to Children's Mercy Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri, where he was pronounced dead, according to Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens.

Darvon D. Thomas, 25, Leavenworth, and a 17-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, boy have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the boy's death. The 17-year-old boy also faces a charge of charge of discharging of a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.