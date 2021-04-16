Local law enforcement participating in enforcement effort

Local law enforcement officers will be on the lookout over the next several days for drivers who may be impaired by drugs.

“Just like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is illegal nationally,” Leavenworth County Jim Sherley said in a news release.

Deputies with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office and officers with other local law enforcement agencies are participating in what is known as the 4/20 Campaign, an initiative supported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The campaign began Friday and will continue through Tuesday, which is April 20.

April 20, or 4/20, holds significance for many marijuana users and is considered by some to be a marijuana holiday, according to NHTSA.

“It doesn’t matter what the day is, any impairment is a threat when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” Sherley said in a news release. “We are asking our community members to obey the law and to make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department and Basehor Police Department also are participating in the campaign.

“It doesn’t matter what term you use: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, wasted or drunk, he or she should not get behind the wheel,” Sherley said in a news release.

NHTSA is using the slogan “If You Feel Different, You Drive Different” for the 4/20 campaign.

Sherley advises people who are impaired by drug use to pass their car keys to sober drivers.

The undersheriff cautions people against getting into vehicles if they believe the drivers are impaired.

He also urges people to safely take away keys from impaired friends who are about to drive.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR