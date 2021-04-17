Defendant pleads to indecent liberties

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth man pleaded guilty to aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to a prosecution official.

James E. Hansen Jr., 49, entered the plea Wednesday in Leavenworth County District Court.

The charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 was filed against Hansen last year after it was reported to the Leavenworth Police Department that he inappropriately touched a child two years earlier, according to County Attorney Todd Thompson.

“Children don’t always disclose immediately, but it’s important for us to listen and take serious when they do,” Thompson said in a news release. “It’s also important for law enforcement to investigate these matters thoroughly so we can prove the case. We are very fortunate to have the law enforcement we do.”

Sentencing for Hansen is scheduled for May 19.

According to a plea advisory prepared in the case, Hansen faces a life sentence in prison.

He remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits sentencing.