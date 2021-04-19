24 new COVID-19 cases reported in county

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported 24 new coronavirus cases in a weekly update released Monday.

The 24 cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

The Leavenworth County Health Department typically releases an update about local COVID-19 cases each Monday.

A total of 6,777 positive cases of the virus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 25 active cases in the county.

Three Leavenworth County residents were in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19.

A total of 223 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Fifty-five Leavenworth County residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

As of Monday, the Health Department had administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 14,956 people. Of those, 12,590 have received second doses, according to the weekly update.

Vaccination clinic

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic will be open to Leavenworth County residents who are at least 18 years old. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered.

People are asked to bring photo identification.