Man shot outside of apartment

A Leavenworth man was shot twice after he stepped out of his apartment to check on a commotion, a Police Department official said.

The man’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

The shooting was reported at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Fifth Street.

The victim, 39, reported to police he heard a loud commotion outside his apartment door. He went outside to check on what was happening. He exchanged words with two men, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

One of the men fired several shots from a handgun. The victim was shot on the top of one of his feet and in an ankle.

The other two men fled from the scene.

The victim was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to a Kansas City area hospital.

The victim does not know the suspects.

“I think he interrupted another dispute, which was the initial commotion,” Nicodemus said.

