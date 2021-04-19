Leavenworth woman killed in collision

The Leavenworth Times

A Leavenworth woman was killed in a three-vehicle collision in southern Leavenworth County, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 9:50 a.m. Friday on 222nd Street.

Karley R. Housworth, 18, was driving south in a Chevrolet Cobalt when her car reportedly struck the back of a GMC pickup truck.

Housworth reportedly overcorrected after the collision and her car then collided head-on with a northbound Dodge Ram.

Housworth, who had not been wearing a seat belt, was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, according to the KHP report.

The Dodge truck’s driver, a 62-year-old Lawrence man, was transported to Lawrence Memorial Hospital to be treated for a possible injury.

The other truck’s driver, a 43-year-old Basehor man, had no apparent injuries.

The drivers of the two pickup trucks were wearing seat belts, according to the KHP report.