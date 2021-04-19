Winter weather advisory issued

While it is officially spring, the next two days may seem more like winter.

A winter weather advisory is scheduled to be in effect from 10 p.m. today to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said snow accumulation for tonight and Tuesday morning may range from one and two inches. He said streets in the area may become slushy.

“But I think most of (the snow accumulation) will be on the grassy surfaces,” he said.

Magaha believes the snow will melt Tuesday afternoon.

High temperatures in the area are expected to reach the mid 40s.

A freeze warning is scheduled to be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures in the area may drop to as low as 27 degrees.

Frost and freeze conditions can kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. The subfreezing temperatures also may damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, according to the NWS.

High temperatures for Wednesday in the city of Leavenworth are expected to be in the low 50s.

Temperatures may reach 60 degrees by Friday. There may be a chance for rain Thursday and Friday, according to the NWS.

Temperatures this weekend are expected to be in the 60s on Saturday and near 70 degrees Sunday.

