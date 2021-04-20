Vaccination clinic set for Thursday

The Leavenworth County Health Department will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic will be open to Leavenworth County residents who are at least 18 years old. First and second doses of the Moderna vaccine will be administered, according to information from the Health Department.

People are asked to bring photo identification.