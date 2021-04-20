New principals named for 2021-2022

Leavenworth High School and Pleasant Ridge High School will have new principals for the next school year.

But the two principals are not strangers to the area.

James Vanek has been appointed to serve as the next principal of Leavenworth High School. Vanek currently serves as the associate principal at the high school.

His transfer to the new position was approved last week by the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Vanek will replace Christy Jones, who is leaving her job as the principal of Leavenworth High School at the end of June.

Scott Kessler will be the new principal of Pleasant Ridge High School in the fall. Kessler will replace interim principal Tom Barry.

The Easton school district announced last month on its website that Kessler had accepted the position of the Pleasant Ridge principal.

Kessler will be leaving his job as the principal of Anthony Elementary School in Leavenworth at the end of the school year to take over the reins at Pleasant Ridge High School.

J.D. Nelson, who is the assistant principal of David Brewer Elementary School, will be moving to Anthony to take over the job of principal for the 2021-2022 school year. Leavenworth school board members also approved this transfer last week.

April Lutz will be leaving her job as principal at Nettie Hartnett Education Center at the end of the school year.

Rebekah Varvel, who is the assistant director of special education for Leavenworth public schools, will also serve as the interim principal at Nettie Hartnett for the 2021-2022 school year, according to Jake Potter, director of public relations for the school district.

Varvel previously served as the principal at the Nettie Hartnett Education Center, who houses the special education programs Third Avenue School and Quest 1821.

Lora Crawford has been appointed to serve as the assistant principal at Nettie Hartnett Education Center for the 2021-2022 school year. She currently teaches at Anthony Elementary School, according to Potter.

While several schools in the area will have new principals in the fall, Lansing Middle School has gone through a change in leadership during the current school year.

Longtime Principal Kerry Brungardt retired in December. Former Vice Principal Brooks Jenkins initially served as the interim principal. But he was able to remove the word “interim” from his title in February when the Lansing Board of Education approved of his appointment to the position of principal.

