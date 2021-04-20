Snowfall exceeds four inches

As much as 4.5 inches of snow fell in Leavenworth County during Tuesday morning’s wintry storm.

But most of the snow had melted by the afternoon.

Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management, said snowfall in the county ranged between three and 4.5 inches.

Despite the snowfall totals, many hard surface roads in the community did not have much snow accumulation Tuesday morning.

Magaha said the surface temperatures of these paved streets were warm enough to prevent accumulation. He said most of the snow accumulation from Tuesday morning’s storm occurred on grassy and elevated surfaces.

While Tuesday’s snowstorm may seem uncommon for the month of April, Magaha said such storms are not unheard of.

“I know we’ve had snow in April before,” he said.

With partly sunny conditions after the storm, and afternoon temperatures reaching into the 40s, the snow quickly began to melt Tuesday.

While the snow may be over, colder temperatures are expected to linger in the area.

A freeze warning went into effect at 10 p.m. Tuesday and is scheduled to end at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Subfreezing temperatures were expected during the overnight hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Magaha said temperatures could drop below freezing again Wednesdnight.

“Then temperatures should start warming up,” he said.

