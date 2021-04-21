Foundation hosts virtual breakfast

Last year, the annual breakfast of the Leavenworth Public Schools Education Foundation was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event returned this year. But the 20th annual Foundation Breakfast was conducted in a virtual format.

“We are adjusting to the times,” Foundation Director Catey Edwards said in a program that was livestreamed Tuesday on the internet.

Ahead of Tuesday’s program, donors to the foundation received boxes that included pancake mix and bacon sticks.

Edwards said the “breakfast in a box” was a way for foundation members “to celebrate with you as we show our appreciation for you.”

Holly Pittman, president of the foundation’s Board of Directors, said the purpose of Tuesday’s online event was to celebrate donors and supporters.

The foundation raises money for various programs in the Leavenworth public schools.

“We fund nearly 30 programs reaching all schools and all grades,” Edwards said.

She said the foundation was unable to have some of its traditional programs this school year including what foundation officials call innovative teacher grants.

Edwards said these programs have not gone away. But they have been tabled until teachers can return to their normal routines.

Pittman said the board had a goal of raising $150,000 during the foundation’s annual fundraising campaign.

She said the foundation has raised $147,000.

Pittman said this is a phenomenal achievement at a time when many organizations are having trouble raising money.

Tuesday’s online program included several aspects of the traditional breakfast program including a message from the Leavenworth superintendent.

Superintendent Mike Roth said COVID-19 has taken a toll on many people. But it has provided school officials with the opportunity to change education.

“Education is changing,” he said. “It is changing for the better in our school district.”

Tuesday’s program also included videos highlighting some of the programs that have received support from the foundation such as a school library modernization effort.

Pittman and Edwards also led audience members through an online trivia game that featured questions about the foundation.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR