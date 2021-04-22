Agencies to participate in Prescription Drug Take Back Day

People wanting to clean out their medicine cabinets will have the opportunity this weekend to turn over old medications to local law enforcement officers for safe disposal.

Area law enforcement agencies will once again be participating in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Law enforcement officers will operate collection sites at various locations.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is coordinated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to a DEA website, the goal of the event is “to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.”

“The resale of pharmaceutical drugs is an issue in all communities,” Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said.

He said the drugs collected during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are disposed of by the DEA.

“They incinerate all of it,” he said.

Members of the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office will be at CVS Pharmacy, 390 Limit St., to accept unwanted medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Members of the Lansing Police Department also will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs at Lansing City Hall, 800 First Terrace, according to a DEA website.

Members of the Basehor Police Department will be accepting unwanted medications at the Basehor police station, 14610 Parallel Road.

Typically, the DEA sponsors National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events each April and October. However, the event did not take place in April 2020.

People who are unable to visit one of the collection sites Saturday can dispose of their old medications by visiting the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St., or the county government annex in Tonganoxie, 725 Laming Road, during normal business hours.

The Sheriff’s Office maintains drop boxes at these locations for the disposal of unwanted prescription drugs.

