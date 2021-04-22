Art exhibition opens in Landing Park

A public art exhibition focusing on military life has opened at Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth.

“To Be at War” features photographs taken by children and spouses of military personnel.

The exhibition opened Thursday with a brief ceremony. It will remain open through June 22.

Landing Park is adjacent to the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

Project Facilitator Arin Yoon said the goal of the project is to bridge the divide between the civilian and military populations. She said the media often tell the story of the military by focusing on the experiences of soldiers. But the new photography exhibition focuses on the experiences of children and spouses of soldiers.

Yoon, who is a military spouse at Fort Leavenworth, said the works featured in the exhibition are the result of photography workshops she conducted during the past year. About 100 photographs are displayed in the exhibition.

The exhibition opened during what is recognized as the Month of the Military Child. The exhibition will still be in place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day next month.

The photographs taken by children and spouses of military personnel are displayed along a fence in the Landing Park. Across the park are images of soldiers who are the parents and spouses of the photographers.

Yoon said the project has received support through the organizations We, Women and the National Military Family Association as well as the Leavenworth Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Yoon said she also has received a grant through the National Geographic Society that will allow the project to continue through an internet component.

Leavenworth Mayor Nancy Bauder spoke during Thursday’s opening ceremony.

Bauder said places with strong public art give their communities a stronger sense of identity.

“We gain value from public art, cultural, social and economic,” she said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR