Etheridge to headline Camp Leavenworth

The Leavenworth Times

Leavenworth native Melissa Etheridge will be headlining the entertainment at this year’s Camp Leavenworth festival, according to a news release from the city.

Camp Leavenworth is scheduled to take place Sept. 24 and 25 in downtown Leavenworth.

Etheridge, a Grammy and Oscar-winning singer and songwriter, will perform Sept. 25. The folk duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear will headline the entertainment Sept. 24. Other local and regional music acts also will perform during the festival including Katy Guillen and the Drive, The Freedom Affair, The MGDs, Grand Marquis, Nicole Springer, Unfit Wives, Tyler Gregory, 10th Avenue Quartet and Quite Frankly, according to the news release.

The Camp Leavenworth festival, which is sponsored by the city, also will feature fireworks, food vendors, family activities and shopping.

The festival had its inaugural year in 2019. The festival did not take place in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic but was replaced by celebration called Lovingworth.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Camp Leavenworth back for its second year this fall,” Leavenworth Mayor Nancy Bauder said in the news release. “Year two will have all of the same elements that attendees enjoyed in fall 2019 with several new experiences to enjoy. Plus, we can’t wait to welcome Melissa Etheridge home to perform along with a stellar lineup of talented musicians throughout the weekend.”

This year’s Camp Leavenworth will take place in the same location as the 2019 event. The festival will be located in and around Landing Park.

Organizers of the two-day festival are seeking vendors, sponsors and volunteers for the event.

People can visit campleavenworth.com to watch for updates about the festival in the months ahead.