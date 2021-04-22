Motions hearing continued in murder case

A motions hearing for a man facing a murder charge in Leavenworth has been continued until next month, according to court records.

The hearing in the case of Cody J. Nichols is now scheduled for May 10.

Nichols, 20, is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the July 18 shooting death of Sanquan M. Brooks in Leavenworth.

Nichols is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder. Felony murder occurs when someone is killed during the commission of a felony that is considered inherently dangerous.

Nichols’ attorney, Gregory Robinson, has filed a motion arguing his client is immune from criminal prosecution because he acted in self-defense.

Assistant County Attorney Megan Williams has filed a response arguing that immunity is not available to Nichols because he allegedly was involved in a drug transaction at the time of the shooting.

The parties had been scheduled to take up the motion Wednesday. But the judge now plans to take up all motions in the case during the May 10 hearing, according to court records.

Nichols remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.