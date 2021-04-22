Trial scheduled in murder case

A man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Leavenworth County, according to court records.

Jeffery M. Samulczyk entered the plea Wednesday during an arraignment in Leavenworth County District Court.

A jury trial is now scheduled in the case for Jan. 10, according to court records.

Samulczyk, 37, is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and interference with law enforcement. The charges are connected to the stabbing death of Joshua Gilson, who was found dead Oct. 30 at his Leavenworth home.

Samulczyk remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Gilson’s wife, Alexandra, also is charged in connection to her husband’s death.

Alexandra Gilson faces charges of first-degree murder and two counts of interference with law enforcement. A trial has been scheduled in her case for Sept. 27.

She also remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.