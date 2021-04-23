David Brewer principal honored

When he came to the Leavenworth school district, Superintendent Mike Roth said David Brewer Elementary School was was one of the schools identified as needing attention.

A year later, Craig Idacavage was hired to be the principal of David Brewer Elementary.

“You could almost sense an immediate change in the way the building was going,” Roth said.

Now in his sixth year at the helm of David Brewer, Idacavage has been recognized by the Kansas Principals Association as the Elementary Principal of the Year for this region of the state.

“I’m honored,” Idacavage said.

But Idacavage said he would not have received the award if not for the people he works with at the elementary school.

“I think everything we do is done as a team,” he said.

Idacavage learned he had received the KPA’s Area 1 Elementary Principal of the Year Award last week during a district leadership team meeting. (Area 1 comprises northeast Kansas.)

That same day, Idacavage was recognized during a meeting of the Leavenworth Board of Education.

Speaking at the board meeting, Roth said Idacavage does not get rattled when something he tries fails.

“He figures it out and it makes that failure a success,” the superintendent said.

Roth said the success at David Brewer has led to visits from educators from across the state who observe the principal and the teachers at the school.

Known at the school as Mr. I, Idacavage said his “job is hard, but with good people, it’s a lot fun.”

Idacavage has worked in education for a total of 20 years.

“I still wake up every day excited to come (to work),” he said.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR