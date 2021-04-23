Leavenworth man files as candidate for governor

Several people have announced plans to run next year for Kansas governor.

But a website for the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office lists only one person who has officially filed as a candidate for governor. And that is Kent McElroy of Leavenworth.

McElroy, a retired nurse, is making his first run for political office.

“I think I have the time to devote to the office, and I want to bring fresh new ideas to the office,” he said.

McElroy, 54, believes he can offer an alternative to other candidates who already have served as governor or worked in Topeka for a long time.

“I think that will be what I bring to the table is a fresh new start,” he said.

McElroy said the important thing is for a governor to listen to people and help them with their problems. He said this is something he did for 30 years as a nurse.

McElroy filed as a candidate March 30. He is running as a Republican.

He describes himself as a strong Republican.

“But I can get along with anybody,” he said.

Originally from Kentucky, McElroy has lived in Leavenworth for five years.

His running mate is his nephew, Fletcher Goddard, who also lives in Leavenworth.

Among the people who have announced they are running for governor next year are Gov. Laura Kelly, who will be running for reelection, former Gov. Jeff Colyer and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Kelly is a Democrat. Colyer and Schmidt are Republicans.

McElroy acknowledges he is at a disadvantage in terms of name recognition.

“I realize that is an obstacle, but I like a challenge,” he said.

