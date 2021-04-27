Basehor searches for new police chief

The city of Basehor is looking for a new police chief.

City Administrator Leslee Rivarola confirmed current Police Chief Bob Pierce is retiring and the city has started a recruitment effort to find is replacement.

According to a posting for the position, the responsibilities of the Basehor police chief include developing and directing “the strategic vision and policy” for the patrol, investigations and animal control divisions of the Police Department. Other responsibilities are developing and communicating the department’s budget, making sure citizen complaints are addressed and ensuring “communication with officers is open and honest.”

City officials are asking that applicants for the position have at least 10 years of experience in law enforcement and at least seven years of experience in a supervisory role. Candidates for the job also are required to have at least a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice or a related field.

The minimum salary for the position will be $95,000, but experience and qualifications may impact the salary.

Basehor city officials are requesting that applicants for the position apply by May 22.

Pierce has been the chief of the Basehor Police Department since 2018 when he took over the position from Lloyd Martley Jr., who retired as the police chief and city administrator.

Pierce was serving as a captain in the Police Department at the time of his appointment to the position of chief.

