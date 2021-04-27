School board members to offer insight about positions

The president and vice president of the Lansing Board of Education will be offering insight next week about serving on the school board.

Board President John Dalbey Sr. and Vice President John Hattok will speak during the “So, You Want to be a Board of Education Member” presentation. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday at the Lansing school district office, 200 E. Mary St.

The event will provide people who are interested in serving on the board an opportunity to learn what the life of “a board member is like, what the duties and expectations are, and to establish an understanding of the relationship between board members and the superintendent, the district staff, and the community,” according to a news release about the event.

Superintendent Dan Wessel also is scheduled to speak at the event.

The program will include a presentation and question and answer period.

The event comes as four seats on the school board are up for election this year.

“I think that it is important that our neighbors who are interested in becoming a member of the board of education go into the responsibility with eyes wide open and with the proper motivation,” Dalbey said in an email.

Dalbey said there are a handful of lessons he wished he had learned before running for the school board. Dalbey said he would have still run for the position, but the lessons would have helped him prepare to manage his expectations.

“Now that I know these things, I want to help others make an informed decision before they run for office,” he said.

The school board positions up for election this year currently are represented by Dalbey, Hattok, Beth Stevenson and Cheryl Runnebaum.

As of Monday morning, only two people had filed as candidates for the Lansing Board of Education. The candidates are Ari Ryan Ailin and Hattok, according to the Leavenworth County Clerk’s Office.

The filing deadline is noon June 1.

Lansing school board members are elected to at-large positions. This means each board member represents the entire school district.

A primary for the Lansing school board race will take place if 13 or more people file as candidates.

The primary election, if necessary, will take place Aug. 3. The general election will take place Nov. 2.

A video recording of next week’s program will be posted on the school district’s website shortly after the event has ended, according to a news release from the school district.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR