Clinic to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered Thursday during a walk-in clinic organized by the Leavenworth County Health Department.

The Health Department made the announcement Tuesday.

The clinic is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

Both the Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots over about a one-month period, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one shot, will be available at the clinic.

The clinic is open to anyone who is 18 years old or older. People do not have to be residents of Leavenworth County, or even the state of Kansas, to receive a vaccine at the clinic, according to the Health Department.

People are asked to bring photo identification.

The Health Department previously offered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But use of the vaccine was halted earlier this month.

The state of Kansas paused its administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the recommendation of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration.

The recommendation followed reports of six cases of a severe type of blood clot in people who had received the vaccine.

On Friday, the CDC and FDA announced the pause should be lifted and use of the vaccine should resume.

In a joint news release, the CDC and FDA reported that available data suggest the chance of developing a blood clot after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is very low, and the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Monday that administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would resume in the state.