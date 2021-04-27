Pursuit ends in crash

Updated at 5:25 p.m. April 27, 2021, with additional information.

A man who was being chased by police was involved in a crash Tuesday morning after allegedly running through a red light at the intersection of Kansas 7 Highway and Eisenhower Road.

The suspect, who was identified as William A. Day, 34, Lansing, and the other driver, a 19-year-old Leavenworth woman, were both taken the hospital, according to an online report from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The suspect was complaining of pain. The other driver had what was believed to be a minor injury.

The KHP investigated the crash. The pursuit was initiated by the Leavenworth Police Department.

The pursuit reportedly began after police were called at 8:05 a.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Central Avenue in response to a disturbance, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

When police arrived at the scene, the suspect allegedly fled in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo.

Police pursued the man through Leavenworth.

Nicodemus said officers knew arrest warrants had been issued for the suspect for charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated kidnapping.

The suspect ended up driving east on Eisenhower Road.

After the suspect allegedly ran through a red light, his car was struck by a Ford Fiesta that was traveling south on K-7. The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into a utility pole on the southeast corner of the intersection, according to the KHP.

The crash was reported at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday.

Nicodemus said police took the suspect into custody. Police recovered a handgun from the man’s vehicle. They also found what they believe are narcotics.

The deputy chief said police continued to investigate the disturbance Tuesday that resulted in the pursuit.

The person who reported the disturbance alleged a battery had taken place. Yelling and shouting could be heard during the 911 call. The called ended up being disconnected, according to Nicodemus.

A person who was at the scene of the disturbance was taken to the hospital.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR