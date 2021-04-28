Candidates continue to file for city, school board races

With the filing deadline still a little more than a month away, candidates continue to file for local city and school board races.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of five people had filed as candidates for the Leavenworth City Commission. They are Maren Hart, Griff Martin, Edd Hingula, Ted Davis and Christopher Murphy.

All of Leavenworth’s city commissioners serve in at-large positions rather than representing individual wards or districts.

Three seats on the City Commission are up for election this year. Those seats currently are held by Mike Griswold, Jermaine Wilson and Mark Preisinger.

The filing deadline is noon June 1.

The primary election, if a local primary is necessary, will be Aug. 3. The general election will take place Nov. 2.

Candidates also continue to file for other local city offices and school board races.

Three incumbents, Doug Darling, Alisa Murphy and Mike Carney, have filed for reelection to the Leavenworth Board of Education.

As of Tuesday morning, no one else had filed for the three positions on the school board that are up for election this year.

Leavenworth school board members also are elected to at-large positions.

One person, Ron Dixon, has filed as a candidate for the Lansing City Council.

Members of the Lansing City Council are elected to represent wards of the city.

Dixon is running in Ward 4, which comprises a northwest section of the city. He currently represents Ward 4 on the Lansing City Council.

In addition to the Ward 4 position, positions for Ward 1 (represented by Dave Trinkle Jr.), Ward 2 (represented by Don Studnicka) and Ward 3 (represented by Kerry Brungardt) are up for election this year.

As of Tuesday morning, two people, Ari Ryan Ailin and John Hattok, had filed as candidates for the Lansing Board of Education. Hattok currently serves as the board’s vice president.

Lansing school board members are elected to at-large positions.

Four positions on the Lansing school board are up for election this year. Those positions currently are represented by Hattok, Beth Stevenson, Cheryl Runnebaum and John Dalbey Sr. Dalbey serves as the board’s president.

One person, Jeffrey Boddy, has filed as a candidate for the Basehor City Council.

Basehor City Council members are elected to at-large positions. Two council seats are up for election this year. Those seats are currently represented by Shari Standiferd and Ty Garver.

The position of Basehor mayor also will be on the ballot this year. Incumbent Mayor David Breuer is the only person who has filed as a candidate for the position so far.

Six of the seven seats for the Basehor-Linwood Board of Education represent specific geographic areas of the school district. The seventh seat is an at-large position, representing the entire district.

Kody Willnauer and Tim Hill have filed as candidates for Position 5 on the Basehor-Linwood school board, which comprises a central area of the district. Hill currently holds this position on the school board.

Brian Habjan has filed as a candidate for Position 6, which comprises a southern section of the district.

This position currently is represented by Spencer Fritz.

Position 4 of the Basehor-Linwood school board also is up for election this year. This position comprises a northern area of the district.

No one has filed yet as a candidate for this position. The position currently is represented by Shelley Stevens, who serves as vice president of the board.

Two people had filed as candidates for the Leavenworth Waterworks Board as of Tuesday morning. The candidates are Chad Lough and incumbent Eric Peterson.

The board serves as the governing body of the Leavenworth water department.

Three positions on the board are up for election this year. These positions currently are represented by Peterson, Dick Gervasini and William Daniels III.

In order to have a primary for any of the upcoming city or school board races, the number of candidates in a particular race needs to be more than three times the number of positions up for election, according to County Clerk Janet Klasinski.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR