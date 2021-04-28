Preliminary hearing scheduled in murder case

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Leavenworth man who is charged in connection to a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy.

The preliminary hearing for Darvon D. Thomas, 25, is scheduled for May 11 in Leavenworth County District Court, according to court records.

Thomas is charged with first-degree murder in connection to an April 14 shooting in Leavenworth, which resulted in the death of Brian Henderson Jr., Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas is accused of what is known as felony murder, which is a form of first-degree murder. Felony murder occurs when someone is killed during the commission of felony that is considered inherently dangerous.

A 17-year-old Kansas City, Kansas, boy also is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting. The teen also faces a charge of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

The date for Thomas’ preliminary hearing was set Wednesday during a court appearance, according to court records.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing, and a judge will determine whether the case against Thomas should move forward.

Thomas remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

