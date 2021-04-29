City approves new process for street maintenance

The city of Leavenworth will be using a new road resurfacing process this year.

City commissioners voted Tuesday to pay Donelson Construction Company, Clever, Missouri, $212,315 to resurface multiple streets and a parking lot using what is referred to as the PressurePave process.

Public Works Director Brian Faust said PressurePave is similar to a what is known as slurry process.

He said Leavenworth public works personnel have observed the PressurePave process in Kansas City, Kansas, and Olathe.

Faust said the City Commission generally accepts the lowest bid.

“However, this is a sole source bid,” he said.

He said Donelson Construction is the only company that performs the PressurePave work at this time.

Faust said the mill and overlay and granite seal processes also will be used for road maintenance projects this year as part of what is called the city’s Pavement Management Program. These processes have been used in the city in the past.

Faust said the PressurePave process will provide a smoother street surface than the granite seal process.

“There is no loose gravel,” he said.

Also Tuesday, commissioners approved an amendment to a sole source contract with Water Resource Solutions concerning additional design work for a stormwater project at 16th Terrace and Thornton Street. The city will pay the firm an additional $5,263.

Commissioners also voted Tuesday to approve a repair proposal for equipment at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant. The city will pay C&B Equipment, Overland Park, $37,560 for the repair work.

In other business

The Leavenworth City Commission:

• Reached a consensus to advance an ordinance for the adoption of a new comprehensive plan for the city.

Commissioners were scheduled to take a vote to approve the plan Tuesday. But City Manager Paul Kramer said city staff determined the commission needs to adopt the plan through an ordinance.

Commissioners will take a final vote on the ordinance during a future meeting.

• Took a series of actions to approve the sale and issuance of $1.4 million in temporary notes, $2.93 million in general obligation refunding bonds and $9 million is general obligation bonds.

The temporary notes will be used to fund street maintenance projects. The general obligation bonds will be used to redeem earlier temporary notes that were used for street projects. The bonds also will be used to pay for the purchase of a new fire truck.

The general obligation refunding bonds will be used to refund, or refinance, earlier bonds.