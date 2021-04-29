No flooding issues reported

Despite a flash flood warning, the local emergency management director says he does not know of any major flooding problems resulting from a storm that passed through Leavenworth County on Wednesday.

The warning was issued Wednesday afternoon by the National Weather Service.

Leavenworth County Emergency Management Chuck Magaha said he recorded 1.78 inches of rain at one location in the county.

He referred to Wednesday’s storm as a general springtime thunderstorm.

Showers and thunderstorms may return Sunday, and chances for rain may continue through Tuesday, according to a NWS forecast for the city of Leavenworth.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR