Hearing continued in indecent liberties case

A hearing to discuss the competency of a rural Easton man who faces charges of indecent liberties with children has been continued until next month.

The hearing for Donald R. Jackson Sr. was continued until May 28 because the defendant has not yet undergone an evaluation.

Jackson, 62, has two criminal cases pending against him in Leavenworth County District Court. In each case, he faces a charge of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred in 2019. The cases involve different victims, according to court records.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman ordered a competency evaluation for Jackson last month at the request of defense attorney Thomas Bath.

Bath said during a hearing Wednesday that his client’s evaluation is scheduled for May 6.

Kuckelman said the purpose of the May 28 hearing will be to see if a report of the evaluation has been completed and to find out what direction the cases are going.

Jackson remains free on bond.