Downtown fire considered accident

A fire at a downtown Leavenworth building is believed to have been accidental, a fire department official said.

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Friday at 101 S. Broadway. The building houses Tom & Ann’s Haircolorists.

No injuries were reported. No one was in the building at the time. The fire was reported by a passing police officer, according to Leavenworth Fire Marshal Andy Brooks.

Brooks said it appears the fire started on the roof of the building and burned its way into a space between the roof and second floor ceiling.

Brooks said firefighters had the fire under control within about 25 minutes. He said firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it “took hold of the building.”

In addition to the Leavenworth Fire Department, members of Leavenworth County Fire District No. 1 responded to the scene to provide mutual aid.

Brooks said the fire resulted in an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Prior to the fire, roof patching work was being performed at the building. This involved the use of a propane torch.

Brooks believes something was ignited accidentally, and the fire initially went unnoticed.