Vaccination clinic to offer extended hours

The Leavenworth County Health Department will once again be offering extended hours for its weekly walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

This week’s clinic is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Riverfront Community Center, 123 S. Esplanade St.

The clinic is open to anyone who is 18 years old and older. People do not have to be residents of Leavenworth County to be vaccinated at the clinic.

People are asked to bring photo identification.

This is the second time the Leavenworth County Health Department has extended hours for a clinic into the evening.

While many of the Health Department’s previous clinics have taken place on Thursdays, this week’s clinic is set for Wednesday.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at Wednesday’s clinic. Both vaccines have been approved for people who are 18 and older.

The Moderna vaccine requires two shots over about a one-month period. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.

The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday that it has administered first doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 15,515 people. And the department has administered 15,284 second doses.

The Health Department also reported Monday that 25 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Leavenworth County since April 26. The cases were reported in a weekly update.

All of the new cases are what Health Department officials refer to as community cases.

There have been 6,825 confirmed cases of the virus in the county since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of Monday afternoon, Health Department officials were monitoring 25 active cases in the county.

Fifty-five county residents have died from complications with COVID-19.

One Leavenworth County resident was in the hospital Monday because of COVID-19. A total of 228 county residents have been hospitalized because of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

