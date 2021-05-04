Arraignment scheduled in manslaughter case

A Leavenworth man charged with manslaughter has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

An arraignment for Andrew R. Wieland is set for June 4, according to court records.

Wieland, 37, is charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

He is accused of killing Heather Wunderlich, 35, during a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion May 30, 2019, in Leavenworth.

Wieland also is accused of kicking two police officers while being detained.

In 2019, Wieland was found not to be competent to stand trial, and he was transported to a state hospital in Larned for treatment. Court records indicate a judge ruled Feb. 12 that the defendant is now competent to stand trial.

Wieland waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a court appearance Friday, according to court records.

He will be asked to enter a plea during the June 4 arraignment.

Wieland remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

