103-year-old Basehor woman credits apple cider vinegar, beets for her longevity

Beth Kornegay/Special to the Times

What is the secret to a long and healthy life? According to Anna Mary Landauer — beets and apple cider vinegar.

May 5 has officially been proclaimed “Anna Mary Landauer Day” in Basehor to celebrate Anna Mary’s 103rd birthday. The local icon was a recipient of a proclamation from Basehor Mayor David Breuer and the City Council during last week’s meeting.

Born as Anna Mary Doege in Tonganoxie in 1918, Anna Mary moved to Basehor in 1943 after she married her husband, Joe Landauer, and has lived there ever since. Perhaps best known as the first and only female mayor of Basehor, Anna Mary is also known as a great storyteller of all things related to Basehor and for her love of hats. She is also credited with finding the land for Basehor’s first City Hall as well as putting up the first flagpole, which is in its present location in front of City Hall in downtown Basehor.

“Anna Mary is someone who has always tried to be nice and lives her life by the Golden Rule,” said Breuer during the reading of the proclamation. “She also enjoys quilting, sewing, writing and has a love for her church, Holy Angels, where she is a longtime member.”

Breuer had the idea to honor Anna Mary in some way to celebrate her 103rd birthday and the proclamation was happily supported by City of Basehor staff members.

Attributing her long life to some advice her doctor gave her many years ago, Anna Mary drinks one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water each day and eats beets at least once per week.

While the pandemic has slowed down Anna Mary’s socializing, especially regular visits to the Basehor Community Library, she made sure to attend last week’s City Council meeting in person to receive the proclamation. After Breuer read the proclamation and presented a signed copy to her, Anna Mary encouraged people in Basehor to do something good for the community. She briefly spoke about her own public service to the city.

“I started on the Planning Commission and finally worked my way up to being mayor,” Landauer said. “When I moved here there were less than 500 people living in Basehor and now there are more than 5,000. I thank God for how good he has been to me.”