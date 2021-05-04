Defendant in bridge shooting case still awaiting evaluation

A man accused of shooting at people last year on the Centennial Bridge is still awaiting a mental health evaluation at a state hospital.

A status hearing for Jason R. Westrem was continued Friday because the defendant has not yet received the evaluation at a state hospital in Larned, according to court records.

The hearing was continued until June 4.

Westrem, 38, Houston Lake, Missouri, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with nine felony counts including attempted first-degree murder in connection to a May 27, 2020, incident on the Centennial Bridge.

The bridge stretches across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Westrem is accused of firing at occupied vehicles on the bridge.

One person was wounded by gunfire. Westrem also was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

David Royer, who was serving in the Army at the time, has been credited with stopping the shooting incident by striking the suspect with his pickup truck.

District Judge Gerald Kuckelman previously granted a request for Westrem to be evaluated at the state hospital. One of reasons for the evaluation is to determine if the defendant is competent to stand trial.

Westrem is free on bond.

