Trial scheduled in attempted murder case

A trial has been scheduled for a man facing an attempted murder charge in Leavenworth County, according to court records.

A jury trial for Daniel W. Owens is scheduled to begin Oct. 4 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Owens, 45, is charged with attempted second-degree murder. The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13, 2019, at a residence in Easton.

The victim testified during a June 28, 2019, hearing that he was shot multiple times after Owens allegedly forced his way into the home.

The trial date was selected Friday during a pretrial conference. The parties participated in Friday’s hearing through the Zoom online videoconferencing service, according to court records.

Zoom is being used for many proceedings in Leavenworth County District Court because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four days will be set aside for the trial, according to court records.

Owens is free on bond.

