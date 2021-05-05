Basehor man charged with manslaughter for 2019 accident

A Basehor man is facing a manslaughter charge for a 2019 crash, according to court records.

Christopher D. Nichols Jr., 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop and remain at the scene of an accident that resulted in a death.

The charges stem from an October 2019 crash south of Basehor that resulted in the death of Keegan Gore, 22.

Leavenworth County Sheriff Andy Dedeke said at the time of the crash that Gore had been a passenger in a Jeep Wrangler that rolled over several times on 158th Street near Kansas Avenue. Gore was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. He died at the scene.

The driver allegedly ran away from the scene.

With the involuntary manslaughter charge, Nichols is accused of unintentionally killing Gore in a reckless manner. As an alternative, prosecutors have filed a charge of an involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol that also can be considered, according to court records.

The charges were filed April 29.

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in an email that there has been an ongoing investigation since the 2019 crash. He said his office received the last piece of evidence in the case within the last month and charges were filed a short time later.

“While we try to be diligent with all of our charging, sometimes to be able to file we have to be patient in order to put forward our best case,” Thompson said.

Nichols was arrested Monday, according to jail records.

Following his arrest, he made his first court appearance in the case. He was advised of the charges. He apparently has retained legal counsel. He is next scheduled to appear in court with his attorney May 14, according to court records.

Court records indicate bond for Nichols was set at $25,000.

He was released from the jail Monday evening, according to jail records.

In March, the city of Basehor dedicated a basketball court at Basehor City Park that is named in Gore’s honor.

