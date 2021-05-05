Police investigate homicide

Updated at 4:28 p.m. May 5, 2021, with additional information.

Members of the Leavenworth Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was found lying in a street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said dispatchers received a call at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday from someone in the 300 block of Dakota Street who reported hearing gunshots. Two minutes later, the Police Department received a report of a man lying in the street in 400 block of Kiowa Street.

When officers arrived on the scene on Kiowa Street, they found Floyd E. Ross Jr., 31, Leavenworth, in the street.

“He was unresponsive,” Nicodemus said.

Police determined Ross had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Nicodemus said investigators do not know why Ross was shot, and they have not identified a suspect.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Nicodemus said.

People who have information about the shooting can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE, or 682-2583.

This marks the second homicide reported this year in the city of Leavenworth.

This year’s first homicide occurred April 14 in a parking lot on Fourth Street. Brian Henderson Jr., Kansas City, Missouri, was fatally shot. Two people have been charged in connection to that shooting.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR