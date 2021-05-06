Health Department to change location for vaccination clinics

The Leavenworth County Health Department is changing the location of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Health Department officials initially offered vaccination clinics at their offices at 500 Eisenhower Road. But since February, the clinics have taken place at the Riverfront Community Center in downtown Leavenworth.

Leavenworth County Health Officer Jamie Miller said the clinics will move back to the Health Department next week.

Miller spoke Wednesday to county commissioners.

Miller said around 100 people came to last week’s clinic for their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines. He said most of the vaccine shots being administered by the Health Department are now for people receiving their second doses.

County Administrator Mark Loughry said this is why the clinics are being moved back to the Health Department.

Miller said having the clinics at the Health Department will allow staff to work on other programs when they are not busy administering vaccines.

He said Health Department officials can transition back to the Riverfront Community Center if the need arises.

“We’re going to leave it set up,” he said.

Miller said the Leavenworth County Health Department has administered more than 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses with a crew of 27 people.

“That’s pretty phenomenal,” he said.

He said the crew operating the clinics has included seven volunteers.

Miller said Health Department officials have watched a downward trend in terms of COVID-19 numbers during the last several months.

During the last six weeks, the Leavenworth County Health Department has maintained a testing level of an average of about 700 people per week. And the positivity rate is around 2%.

“I think we’re doing well in that regard,” he said.

However, Miller noted that COVID-19 has not gone away, and new cases continue to be reported in the county.

He said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people still wear masks when in public indoor spaces.

“And that is still our recommendation out to people,” Miller said.

Commissioner Mike Stieben asked about a possible change in guidance in terms of wearing masks in schools.

“The CDC is still making those recommendations,” Miller said.

He said schools are operating well right now with mask requirements. Without mask requirements in place, large numbers of students may have to be quarantined when positive cases arise.

Stieben asked about the next school year.

“I can’t even tell you what August is going to look like,” Miller said.

He noted that the Pfizer vaccine is being considered for use for adolescents.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR