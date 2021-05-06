Homicide investigation continues

Leavenworth investigators do not know why a homicide victim was at the location where he was shot Tuesday night, a police spokesman said.

Floyd E. Ross Jr., 31, Leavenworth, was found lying in the street Tuesday in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. He had been shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said Ross did not live at the location where he was found shot, but he lived within walking distance of that area.

Nicodemus said Thursday that police were looking for security videos from residences and other buildings that may help in the investigation.

He said police also welcome information from members of the public.

People can contact the Police Department by calling 913-651-2260. Nicodemus said people who have information about the shooting can ask to speak with any detective.

“They are all working on it,” he said.

People also can provide information anonymously by calling the department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE, or 682-2583.

