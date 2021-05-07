Police seek public’s help in murder investigation

The Leavenworth Police Department has received tips in an investigation into a deadly shooting. But investigators are still asking for the public’s help.

“We still need help from anyone who has information about what happened,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Police are investigating the death of Floyd E. Ross Jr., 31, Leavenworth.

He was found lying in the street Tuesday in the 400 block of Kiowa Street. He had been shot multiple times.

Ross was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Nicodemus said police have not identified any suspects in the case.

People who have information about the incident can contact the Leavenworth Police Department at 913-651-2260. People also can provide information anonymously by calling the department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE, or 682-2583.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR