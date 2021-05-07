Masks optional at police station

The wearing of face coverings is now optional when visiting the Leavenworth police station.

Visitors who previously stepped past the reception area to other offices of the Leavenworth Police Department were required to wear masks because of COVID-19. But a sign posted at the police station now indicates masks are optional.

Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the change was made at the beginning of the month.

He said police officers were among the first group of people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine once administration of the shots began in the area.

Kitchens said about 70% of the members of the Leavenworth Police Department elected to be vaccinated.

Doors leading to most areas of the police station are kept locked. And visitors typically have to be escorted to police offices other than the reception area, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The offices for the Leavenworth Police Department are located within the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

All visitors to the Justice Center previously were required to wear masks. But the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office, which provides security for the building, stopped requiring masks more than a month ago.

Some offices within the Justice Center still require face coverings.

While masks are optional for the Leavenworth Police Department, they are still required for visitors to Leavenworth City Hall, 100 N. Fifth St.

Masks are not required at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, 300 Walnut St., where many county offices are located.

There is no countywide mask order in Leavenworth County. The cities of Leavenworth, Lansing and Tonganoxie had mask ordinances, but they are no longer in effect.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR