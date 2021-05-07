Stolen handgun turns up at fiery crash scene

Deputies found a stolen handgun at the scene of a fiery single-vehicle crash near Lansing, according to a news release from the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 11:04 p.m. Monday at Kansas 5 Highway and Tontine Road. One person was taken to the hospital.

Deputies believe a Dodge Caravan was traveling south on K-5 when it went off the road. The vehicle struck two trees before being deflected back onto the road. The vehicle spun around and caught on fire, according to a news release from Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The driver was not at the scene when deputies arrived.

Deputies found a handgun near the vehicle. They believe the firearm was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

Deputies learned the handgun had been reported stolen.

The vehicle was removed by a towing service.

Deputies returned to the scene about two hours later and located a 40-year-old Leavenworth man who is the registered owner of the vehicle. The man reportedly was wandering through a wooded area near the crash scene. He appeared to be disoriented and confused, according to the news release.

He was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to the University of Kansas Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas, for treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the crash and details related to the handgun is said to be ongoing.