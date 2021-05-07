Saint Mary commencement ceremonies set for May 15

More than 250 graduates will be honored May 15 during the University of Saint Mary’s commencement ceremonies, according to a news release from university.

This year’s group of graduates includes 153 students who will be receiving undergraduate degrees, 56 students receiving master’s degrees and 42 students receiving doctoral degrees.

Because of COVID-19, the university is splitting its traditional graduation ceremony into two ceremonies this year. Both ceremonies will take place May 15.

A morning ceremony will honor graduates from USM’s Division of Health Sciences, Division of Nursing and the Division of Natural Sciences and Mathematics. The afternoon ceremony will honor graduates from the Division of Business and Information Technologies, the Division of Liberal Arts and Humanities and the Division of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

The ceremonies will feature performances by the USM Brass Quintet and the Saint Mary Concert Chorale. Reflections will be provided by student speakers Logan Swank, a biology and chemistry major from Puyallup, Washington, Elijah Creighton-Rhea, an English major of Victorville, California, Victoria Bogner of Kansas City, Kansas, who earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree, and Michael McGuire of Atchison, who earned a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology.

Architect Kevin Halbach will receive an honorary Doctorate of Applied Arts. Halbach has provided expertise for recent USM construction and renovation projects. He is the husband of USM alum Patrice Halbach, according to the USM news release.

A faculty member at USM will be presented the Sullivan Award for Teaching Excellence and University Leadership and Service.

The Sullivan Award is given to a full-time faculty member nominated by students, faculty and staff as a person who “has made a distinct difference in the teaching climate at the University of Saint Mary,” according to the news release.

Both commencement ceremonies will take place at McGilley Field House on USM’s main Leavenworth campus, 4100 S. Fourth St. The first ceremony will start at 11 a.m. The second ceremony will start at 2 p.m.

Tickets are required for entrance to McGilley Field House. Guests without tickets can watch the ceremony livestreamed in USM’s Ryan Sports Center or remotely through USM’s YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxfJNFuj5a57wxh9rEZ5wYw.