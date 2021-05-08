Battle of the Badges Blood Drive scheduled for Thursday

The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is asking first responders and others in the community to donate blood.

The Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Justice Center, 601 S. Third St.

The blood drive, which is open to the general public, is being organized through the American Red Cross. Appointments are required for donating blood. People can call 1-800-RED CROSS, or 1-800-733-2767, to schedule an appointment. People also can schedule an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering leavenworthbattle.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley believes people can continue to schedule appointments the day of the blood drive.

Sherley said more than 80 units of blood were donated during last year’s Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

“We always try to beat our total from last year,” Sherley said. “So really we’re competing against ourselves.”

The blood drive is being held during what is recognized as National Police Week.

While masks are not required for entering the Justice Center, donors likely will be asked to wear masks while participating in the blood drive, according to an American Red Cross website.

Donors also may have their temperatures checked before entering the blood drive.

The blood drive will take place in a training room in the basement of the Justice Center.

The American Red Cross is testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies. These results may indicate a donor’s potential past exposure to the coronavirus, regardless of whether the person experienced symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after a person received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the American Red Cross website.

