Chamber opens satellite office in Lansing

For the first time in its 105-year history, the Leavenworth-Lansing Area Chamber of Commerce has opened a satellite office in Lansing.

The chamber, which has its main office in downtown Leavenworth, opened the satellite office this past week with a ribbon cutting. The satellite office will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lansing Community Library, 730 1st Terrace, Suite 1.

Brandon M. Johannes, president and chief executive officer, said the chamber is committed to both Leavenworth and Lansing. And the satellite office is a physical representation of the chamber’s commitment to Lansing.

“We are an organization devoted to service,” Johannes said.

He said the satellite office will make it more convenient for Lansing members of the chamber to stop by if they have questions or concerns. He said the satellite office also may provide the chamber with the opportunity to grow its membership. He said non-members in Lansing can stop by and learn more about the organization.

Johannes said the chamber is funded solely through membership dues.

Johannes said the chamber always has had its office in Leavenworth. But he points out that when the chamber was incorporated in 1916, Lansing was not yet officially a city.

Lansing did not become an incorporated municipality until 1959.

Johannes said the chamber is in need of funding for additional digital infrastructure for the new satellite office. For now, he is using a personal laptop computer when working out of the satellite office.

He said the chamber’s downtown Leavenworth office, 518 Shawnee St., will still be open on Wednesdays.

“We will have both offices running simultaneously,” he said.

